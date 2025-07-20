Cubs Eye Trades as Misiorowski Shines for Brewers

Chicago, IL — The Milwaukee Brewers have another standout player in their ranks: Jacob Misiorowski. The rookie pitcher has made headlines after being selected for the National League All-Star Game earlier this week, showcasing a talent that the Brewers hope to lock down long-term.

Misiorowski, just five starts into his Major League career, boasts an impressive 2.81 ERA and a 33 percent strikeout rate. His early success prompts the Brewers to consider a contract extension, similar to the 8-year, $82 million deal given to former player Jackson Chourio, which marked a historic milestone for the franchise.

As teams navigate the complexities of player contracts, experts suggest that the Cubs should reach out to Cade Horton’s team for early extension talks. Though Horton’s performance hasn’t matched Misiorowski’s immediate impact, he’s seen as a rising star within the Cubs organization.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are on the lookout for bullpen help as Daniel Palencia is delivering strong performances this season, highlighted by a 1.57 ERA and 12 saves. With the team facing challenges due to injuries and underperformance from closers Ryan Pressly and Porter Hodge, they are expected to seek a high-leverage arm by the July 31 trade deadline.

Potential trade targets include Mason Miller from the Athletics, who represents a strong addition to the Cubs’ bullpen. He has a 4.04 ERA this season along with a striking 40.1% strikeout rate. North Side Baseball’s Matt Trueblood suggests the Cubs could package multiple players, including options like Luis Severino or Luis Urias, to secure Miller.

With the Athletics struggling at 41-57, the prospect of trading Miller could yield significant returns. The Cubs, focused on building a competitive team, face the dilemma of sacrificing top prospects like Owen Caissie or Jaxon Wiggins to strengthen their roster.

As the Cubs evaluate their options before the trade deadline, the potential pairing of Palencia and Miller could turn them into a formidable force in the postseason.