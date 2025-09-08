Cubs Face Braves in Key Series Opener Monday Night

Atlanta, GA – The Chicago Cubs will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Monday, September 8, 2025. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET as the teams begin a three-game series.

Shota Imanaga (9-6, 3.15 ERA) is set to start for the Cubs, who currently hold an 81-62 record, sitting second in the National League Central. Meanwhile, the Braves, with a 64-79 record, are expected to send Bryce Elder (6-9, 5.54 ERA) to the mound. Atlanta is in fourth place in the NL East.

Oddsmakers give the Cubs a slight edge, listing them at -118 on the moneyline, while the Braves are listed at -102. On the run line, Chicago is favored at -1.5 with +141 odds.

This matchup features teams with differing trajectories. The Cubs are pushing for a playoff spot, boasting a strong home record at 44 wins so far. Conversely, the Braves, having recently lost two home games badly, face a tough challenge. They were outscored 28-4 during those games against the Seattle Mariners.

Key players to watch include Ronald Acuña and Ozzie Albies for Atlanta, while Seiya Suzuki and Nico Hoerner stand out for the Cubs. Both teams are dealing with injuries, with the Cubs missing several key players including Justin Steele and Mike Soroka.

Bettors are looking at an over/under set at 8.5 runs for this game, reflecting expectations of a competitive matchup.

As the Cubs aim to maintain their Wild Card lead, they face a Braves team in need of a strong performance to regain momentum in the final stretch of the season.