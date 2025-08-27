Sports
Cubs Face Giants in Key Game at Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA — The Chicago Cubs will face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Oracle Park. This game marks the beginning of a three-game series between the two National League teams, with first pitch scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET.
The Cubs enter the game as the favored team with -145 moneyline odds, while the Giants are the underdogs at +121. The run line favors the Cubs at -1.5 with +124 odds, and the total over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.
Chicago has shown strong performance recently, sweeping a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels and boasting a record of 8-2 over their last ten games. Their pitching staff is impressive, holding a 2.70 ERA and allowing only six runs over their last series.
On the mound, All-Star Matthew Boyd (12-6, 2.61 ERA) will start for the Cubs. Boyd has been reliable throughout the season, allowing four or fewer hits in 13 of his 25 starts. In contrast, Giants’ pitcher Justin Verlander (1-10, 4.64 ERA) has struggled this year, and the Giants have a poor record of 5-17 in his starts.
The Giants return home after a 3-4 road trip and have struggled recently, with a 4-11 record in their last 15 games. They will look to turn things around against the Cubs, but they face a tough challenge considering their performance against left-handed pitching.
Matt Boyd’s success against the Giants is notable, having previously held them to just two runs across six innings in their earlier matchup this season. The odds favor the Cubs, especially given their strong offensive rankings and the Giants’ recent struggles at the plate.
Experts suggest backing the Cubs and consider betting on the over for the total runs expected in Tuesday night’s game.
