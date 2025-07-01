Sports
Cubs Face Guardians for First Time in Two Years at Wrigley
CHICAGO, Illinois – The Chicago Cubs welcome the Cleveland Guardians to Wrigley Field for a three-game series beginning July 1, 2025. This is the first match-up between the two teams at Wrigley since July 2023.
The last series at Wrigley Field was marked by severe rain delays, including a game that lasted nearly eight hours due to stoppages. Cleveland won two out of three games in that series, after the Cubs took the opener.
The Guardians come into this series struggling, hovering around a .500 record and facing challenges both offensively and on the mound. Despite their overall numbers, the Guardians’ starting rotation has improved recently. Pitchers Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee, and Luis Ortiz will take the mound in the series.
Cubs fans will have their eyes on Cleveland’s top hitter, José Ramirez, whom opposing teams often avoid pitching to. The Guardians are also looking to shake off recent slumps from other key hitters.
Cubs’ pitching matchups appear favorable, with no left-handed starters scheduled for the Guardians. The Cubs are coming off a strong performance and have a solid history against American League teams, particularly the Guardians, at home.
The series opens on July 1, with first pitch set for 7:05 PM CT. Fans will be able to catch the games on Marquee Sports Network, TBS, and ESPN.
This three-game series marks just the seventh time the Cubs have hosted the Guardians in a regular-season series since interleague play began in 1997. The Cubs will be aiming for a series victory, particularly after dropping two games to the Guardians in their last meeting at Wrigley.
