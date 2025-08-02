Cubs Face Orioles in Key MLB Showdown at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2025, in the second game of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET.

The Cubs, holding a record of 63-45, are currently one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. They enter the matchup as -184 favorites on the moneyline, while the struggling Orioles, with a 50-59 record, are the underdogs at +153.

Starting for the Orioles is left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, who boasts a strong 4-1 record with a 1.49 ERA. The Cubs are countering with righty Cade Horton, who has a 4-3 record and a 3.67 ERA. Rogers has been particularly effective, allowing only three earned runs over his last four starts.

The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs, indicating a potential offensive battle. The Cubs scored ten runs in their last matchup, while the Orioles tallied eight, showing both teams possess considerable firepower.

The Cubs have struggled recently, going 4-6 in their last ten games, which has dropped them from first place. Meanwhile, the Orioles have seen a resurgence, winning five of their last six games despite losing key players Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn at the trade deadline.

The model predictions give the Cubs a slight edge, with a 52.9% chance to win based on recent trends and simulations of the game. Expert picks suggest that, given Rogers’ performance, the Orioles might prove a valuable pick as underdogs, especially with the uncertainty in their lineup following trades.