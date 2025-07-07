Sports
Cubs Face Pitching Crisis as Taillon Injured Ahead of Trade Deadline
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are grappling with a significant pitching crisis as starter Jameson Taillon has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a strained right calf, general manager Jed Hoyer announced on July 4, 2025.
Taillon’s injury, described by manager Craig Counsell as a “significant setback,” comes at a crucial time as the Cubs lead the National League Central. This marks a major blow for the rotation already missing All-Star Justin Steele, who is out for the season with elbow surgery, and pitcher Shota Imanaga, sidelined due to a hamstring injury.
“These things happen,” Counsell said after revealing that Taillon would miss more than a month. “You have to be prepared for the next step, the next solution. That’s where we’ll be now.”
The Cubs currently hold the highest run differential in Major League Baseball. Despite their offensive success, the organization is focused on acquiring pitching before the July 31 trade deadline. Hoyer’s front office had plans to scout potential trade candidates even before Taillon’s injury.
In the wake of this injury, the Cubs recalled pitcher Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa to fill Taillon’s roster spot. While Wicks had a rough start in the big leagues this season, manager Counsell is preparing to utilize a bullpen game strategy for the upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
“We’ll adapt to the situation as best we can,” Counsell added. “We have some flexibility, and we’ll take advantage of that.”
As for Taillon, his injury adds urgency to trade talks. Last season, he proved reliable for the Cubs, but had struggled recently with a 10.66 ERA over his last three starts. The effort to bolster the pitching staff now includes potential trades for pitchers like Mitch Keller and Merrill Kelly.
Cubs fans are hopeful the front office, known for cautious moves in the past, will take bold steps to enhance the team’s playoff prospects. “We need a solid rotation to compete in October,” said a longtime fan.
With less than a month until the deadline, the Cubs are at a crossroads. They must quickly address their rotation issues and ensure they remain in contention for postseason success.
Recent Posts
- Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille
- Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News