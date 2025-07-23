Cubs Face Royals in Anticipated Matchup at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs will take on the Kansas City Royals on July 22, 2025, at Wrigley Field, aiming for a comeback following a tough 12-4 loss to the Royals the previous day.

This matchup features two teams with fluctuating performance records this season. The Cubs are currently sitting at 5-5 in their last ten games, while the Royals boast a slightly better record of 6-4. The Cubs have averaged 3.5 runs over their last ten games, while the Royals have been more productive, scoring an average of 5.1 runs.

Fans can catch this game at 2:20 p.m. ET on FOX Sports. The game promises to be exciting as both teams are keen to improve their standings. The Cubs will rely on pitcher Matthew Boyd, while the Royals will throw Richard Hill to the mound.

Sunday’s game saw strong performances from Royals’ hitters, especially rookie sensation Bobby Witt Jr. who has been a key player for the team this season. Cubs, on the other hand, are hopeful for a better offensive output, aiming to bounce back after their recent defeat.

This game is not only critical for the teams’ standings but also a chance for fans to witness some thrilling baseball at one of the most iconic stadiums in the league.

As both teams meet on the diamond, the stakes are high, and both sides will be looking to capitalize on each other’s weaknesses to claim a victory.