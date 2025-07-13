Cubs Face Yankees in Key July Showdown at Yankee Stadium

New York, NY — The Chicago Cubs (56-39) travel to Yankee Stadium to finish their three-game series against the New York Yankees (53-42) on July 13, 2025. After splitting the first two games of the series, the Cubs took a 5-2 victory in Saturday’s matchup.

Shota Imanaga, with a record of 5-3 and an ERA of 2.80, will start for the Cubs, while Will Warren (6-4, 4.70 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, New York is favored at -132 on the money line, implying a risk of $132 to win $100. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs. Imanaga’s strikeout total is projected at 4.5, while Warren’s outs are set at 15.5.

Heading into this matchup, Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been impressive, ranking sixth in the league with 25 home runs and tied for seventh in RBI (70). His performance has included a standout game with two homers and three RBIs against the Twins on Thursday. Right fielder Kyle Tucker has also been strong, maintaining a .282 batting average along with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs. He is currently on a seven-game hitting streak.

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge remains a key player, boasting the highest batting average in the league at .358 and ranking second with 35 home runs and 81 RBIs. In the previous game, Judge recorded three hits and hit a two-run homer. Additionally, left fielder Cody Bellinger has hit .285 with 16 home runs, including three homers and six RBIs in Friday’s game.

The Yankees have shown resilience at Yankee Stadium, winning 10 out of their last 13 home games against the Cubs. As the game approaches, SportsLine’s model predicts a high-scoring affair with a projected total of 10.6 combined runs. The simulation has highlighted one side of the money line as having significant value.

Fans eager to see how this pivotal game unfolds can tune in to catch the action live.