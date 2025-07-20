Cubs Hold Narrow Division Lead as Second Half Begins

CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Cubs are in first place in the National League Central as they head into the second half of the season, but their lead has narrowed to just one game over the Milwaukee Brewers. The team finished off the All-Star Break with a series of lineup changes aimed at strengthening their position.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell made a notable adjustment before the break, moving Ian Happ, a longtime leadoff hitter, down to the sixth or seventh spot in the order. Happ has struggled since returning from an oblique injury, holding a .193/.293/.369 batting line in 215 plate appearances since May 20.

As Happ settles lower in the lineup, other players like Brayan Rocchio are seizing the opportunity to increase their plate appearances. Rocchio has impressed since his recall to the major leagues, making a strong case to remain with the team.

The Cubs enter a crucial matchup against the Boston Red Sox, who come to Wrigley Field riding a ten-game winning streak. Offensively, the Cubs rank in the top five in several key categories, including fourth in batting average and second in runs scored. Pete Crow-Armstrong, known for his speed, leads the team with 25 home runs, surprising many fans.

Kyle Tucker has proved to be a reliable presence in the lineup, hitting well from the two-spot, while Michael Busch leads the Cubs with a batting average of .290 and 77 RBIs. However, the pitching staff has struggled, sitting at 14th in ERA and allowing 21st in home runs.

The Cubs’ defense, meanwhile, has been strong, with a .989 fielding percentage and ranking second in defensive runs saved. As the trade deadline approaches, speculation surrounds potential moves that could enhance their pitching rotation.

With the postseason aspirations high, the Cubs need to improve their pitching to ensure they can maintain their first-place standing. If they achieve their potential, they could become a formidable playoff contender.

As the second half begins, the Cubs and their fans are hopeful for an even more exciting season ahead at Wrigley.