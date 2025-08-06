Cubs’ Kyle Tucker Faces Pressure Amid Team’s Struggles

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in December, sparking hopes that a World Series return was on the horizon. However, as the Cubs prepare for a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, Tucker’s recent performance raises questions about his future and potential contract.

After joining the Cubs, Tucker started strong, boasting a .871 OPS — the highest on the team and twelfth in the majors. He was an All-Star and ranked eighth in WAR among position players. Yet, since June 29, he has struggled, hitting .226 with only one home run and nine RBIs across 27 games, leading fans to wonder if he can secure a lucrative deal after the season.

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts expressed optimism about Tucker’s potential to remain with the team but acknowledged concern about the salary implications. “We’ll keep all those things internal,” Ricketts said. “I think Kyle is the kind of player you want to keep.”

Despite his slump, Tucker’s presence in the lineup has been vital, and Manager Craig Counsell emphasized the importance of consistency. Recently, Tucker surprised observers by laying down a sacrifice bunt, a rare move for a power hitter. “Tuck had planned that all day,” Counsell commented, showing approval of the decision.

The challenges persist for Tucker, who also dealt with a finger injury sustained earlier in the month. Although he missed only a couple of games, Counsell noted that point to Tucker’s performance. “Every player kind of has their own realities and pressures,” he said.

Adding to the Cubs’ worries, new acquisition Michael Soroka made his debut against the Reds but left after two innings with right shoulder discomfort. He was placed on the 15-day injured list, further complicating the Cubs’ pitching strategy as they trail the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

“You feel bad for Michael,” Counsell said after the game. “There’s concern with any shoulder injury.” The team has announced that pitcher Nate Pearson will fill Soroka’s roster spot.

Cubs fans expressed dissatisfaction over the team’s recent trade deadline decisions, focusing on the lack of significant pitching upgrades. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure over Ricketts not spending enough to strengthen the team.

With the Cubs finishing their last game with just three hits, the urgency for improvement is apparent. Seiya Suzuki‘s recent downturn in performance and the lineup’s struggle to score runs put pressure on Tucker to regain his form and help propel the Cubs back into contenders as the postseason approaches.

“We’ll score runs,” Counsell said optimistically, but added that the team needs to seize opportunities moving forward.