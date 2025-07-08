Cubs Lead NL Central Ahead of Series Against Twins at Target Field

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs, leading the National League Central, will play a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins starting Tuesday at Target Field. The Cubs, with a 54-36 record, concluded a successful homestand with an 11-0 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs have been in first place since April 4 and boast the best run differential in Major League Baseball at +126. They lead in extra-base hits with 312 and have multiple players hitting well this season, including RF Seiya Suzuki, who is fourth in the National League with 25 home runs and leads with 77 RBIs.

Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga, who has a 5-2 record and a 2.78 ERA, will start the first game on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. against Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson. The Cubs have proven strong against American League teams this season, with a 14-7 record, including 7-2 against AL Central teams.

The Twins (43-47) come into the series after winning two of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays. They begin a stretch of 15 consecutive games against National League teams and are looking to improve on their 9-15 record against NL teams this season. The Twins will attempt to leverage recent successes, including walk-off victories in their last two games.

Despite their struggles, Twins outfielder Harrison Bader has been a standout player, hitting three home runs in the recent series against Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd, selected for the All-Star team, has an impressive 9-3 record with a 2.52 ERA this season.

Injuries are a concern for both teams as the Cubs will be without RHP Jameson Taillon due to a calf strain for at least a month, while the Twins are dealing with multiple injuries, including left hip issues for RHP Bailey Ober.

The Cubs aim to build momentum as they head into the All-Star break, while the Twins fight for consistency against strong competition. This series is an essential opportunity for both teams to bolster their standings.