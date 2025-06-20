Cubs Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Mariners on June 20

CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Cubs (45-29) will face the Seattle Mariners (37-36) on June 20 at 2:20 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. The matchup features starting pitchers George Kirby for the Mariners and Matthew Boyd for the Cubs.

Chicago enters the game with a strong home record of 12-3 in their last 15 games. The Cubs have won three of their last four games, solidifying their second place position in the National League Central, six games ahead of the third-place Milwaukee Brewers.

In his last game, Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong showcased his power by hitting a home run, bringing his season total to a team-high 20. He also ranks sixth in the MLB for home runs and fourth in runs batted in with 60. Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh of the Mariners leads the league with 24 home runs this season.

The Cubs are favored with a moneyline of -144 against the Mariners, who are underdogs at +121. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs. The matchup marks a stark contrast in pitching form, with Boyd sporting a 2.79 ERA compared to Kirby’s 5.96 ERA.

Boyd’s ability to command the game is a significant advantage for the Cubs, especially in home games. He has been solid, boasting a track record of 80.2 innings this season. On the other hand, Kirby has struggled with his command, allowing a high number of home runs and bases on balls this season.

Chicago’s offense has been prolific, averaging 5.34 runs per game, and they have been particularly effective against right-handed pitchers. As for the Mariners, they have drooped offensively, especially on the road, and have lost seven of their last ten games, including two straight.

As the game approaches, analysts point to the Cubs’ lineup as a dominating factor in this matchup. With a wind forecast blowing out towards right field, conditions at Wrigley Field may favor hitters, adding more fuel to the Cubs’ offensive potential.

In summary, the Cubs are showing strong form as they prepare to face the Mariners, who need to find their offensive rhythm to compete effectively.