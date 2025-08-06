Cubs Lose Game and Pitcher to Injury in Series Opener

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs suffered a setback last night, dropping the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds and losing pitcher Mike Soroka to the injured list.

Soroka went to the IL due to right shoulder discomfort after precautionary imaging revealed issues before his last start. Following the game, he noted, “it grabbed me a little bit” when he tried to put extra effort into his fastball. This is concerning, especially since his fastball velocity has been declining.

General Manager Jed Hoyer’s inactivity during the trade deadline is now facing scrutiny, as Soroka was seen primarily as depth for the team. Without acquiring a top-of-the-rotation pitcher, the pressure mounts on the current starters. However, relief might be on the way with the expected return of pitcher James Taillon from the IL soon.

Taillon’s first rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa did not yield strong numbers, but such games often serve mainly to build up innings. Additionally, catcher Yan Gomes is also expected back by next weekend, which could help improve the Cubs’ overall performance.

In the meantime, starting pitcher Justin Steele will need to perform exceptionally to support a struggling offense that has been underwhelming recently. Steele experienced a rough outing last week but has otherwise been reliable. The Cubs’ lineup has seen some changes, with players taking on different positions to rest key players.

Tonight, the Cubs face Reds rookie righty Trevor Littell, who is beginning his first start for Cincinnati after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays. Littell has established himself as a steady starter in previous seasons, though he has allowed 26 home runs this year.

The Cubs will need to be strategic against Littell, especially as their aggressive base running has slowed significantly in recent games. After ranking third in MLB for steals prior to the All-Star break, the Cubs have only made 13 steals in their last 16 games.

With a need for more run production, the Cubs are determined to turn things around starting with tonight’s game at 7:05 PM CT, which will be broadcast on Marquee and 670 The Score.