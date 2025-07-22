Cubs Manager Confident in Rookie Matt Shaw Despite Struggles

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs are having a strong first half of the season, positioning themselves as contenders for the championship. However, the team faces challenges as the trade deadline approaches, specifically regarding rookie third baseman Matt Shaw‘s performance.

Shaw, 23, has struggled with his batting average, posting a .210/.285/.304 slash line with just three home runs and 16 RBIs in 66 games this season. Despite these struggles, Cubs manager Craig Counsell expressed steadfast confidence in Shaw’s potential during a recent press conference.

"I think our path with Matt Shaw is that Matt’s gonna play a lot of third base for us, and that’s the plan," Counsell said. "We’re gonna keep trying to help him get better and nothing about the schedule or calendar affects that."

As the Cubs evaluate potential lineup upgrades before the trade deadline, many fans have called for the team to acquire Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez. Nonetheless, Counsell’s remarks indicate that the organization does not intend to give up significant assets to bench Shaw.

While Shaw has shown signs of improvement after returning from a demotion to Triple-A earlier in the season, his recent performance strains the team’s hopes for a deep playoff run. His defensive skills have improved considerably, making him a plausible long-term solution at third base.

The confidence in Shaw mirrors similar developmental leaps seen in Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, who excelled in his second season. Fans now wonder if Shaw can turn his game around in the coming weeks to avoid a trade for additional depth at the position.

As of now, it seems the Cubs are prioritizing development over a major trade, leaving Shaw as a critical player in their championship aspirations.