Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service

CHICAGO, Ill. — Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw faced criticism after missing a game to attend the memorial service for his friend, Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Shaw’s absence from the Cubs’ 1-0 loss against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday sparked backlash from New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen during SNY’s broadcast.

Cohen expressed his concern, calling Shaw’s decision ‘weird’ given the Cubs’ critical pennant race. ‘The thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency strikes me as strange,’ Cohen said as Shaw batted during the game on Tuesday night.

However, fellow Mets broadcaster Todd Zeile defended Shaw, labeling the absence as ‘unprecedented’ in his experience as a player. ‘It’s unusual, and it made it even more so since it was not revealed until after the issue arose,’ Zeile stated.

Shaw, 23, was invited to the memorial by Kirk’s widow, Erika, underlining their friendship fostered through shared Christian faith. ‘My connection with Charlie was through our faith,’ Shaw said. He added that his relationship with Kirk, whom he described as ‘one of the biggest Cubs fans,’ was essential to him.

Shaw explained his emotional reaction to Kirk’s death, stating, ‘When that happened, a lot of emotions came over me. I just want to make sure that I support the people around me.’ He noted that despite any backlash, he felt strong about his decision to attend, saying, ‘Whatever backlash comes is okay.’

Manager Craig Counsell supported Shaw’s choice, confirming he was granted permission to attend the memorial service. Shaw also clarified that his absence did not violate MLB’s bereavement policy, which applies to direct relatives.

Shaw’s dedication to his faith, coupled with his commitment to his team, has resonated with many, demonstrating the importance of personal connections in the face of professional pressures.