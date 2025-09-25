Sports
Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
CHICAGO, Ill. — Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw faced criticism after missing a game to attend the memorial service for his friend, Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Shaw’s absence from the Cubs’ 1-0 loss against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday sparked backlash from New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen during SNY’s broadcast.
Cohen expressed his concern, calling Shaw’s decision ‘weird’ given the Cubs’ critical pennant race. ‘The thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency strikes me as strange,’ Cohen said as Shaw batted during the game on Tuesday night.
However, fellow Mets broadcaster Todd Zeile defended Shaw, labeling the absence as ‘unprecedented’ in his experience as a player. ‘It’s unusual, and it made it even more so since it was not revealed until after the issue arose,’ Zeile stated.
Shaw, 23, was invited to the memorial by Kirk’s widow, Erika, underlining their friendship fostered through shared Christian faith. ‘My connection with Charlie was through our faith,’ Shaw said. He added that his relationship with Kirk, whom he described as ‘one of the biggest Cubs fans,’ was essential to him.
Shaw explained his emotional reaction to Kirk’s death, stating, ‘When that happened, a lot of emotions came over me. I just want to make sure that I support the people around me.’ He noted that despite any backlash, he felt strong about his decision to attend, saying, ‘Whatever backlash comes is okay.’
Manager Craig Counsell supported Shaw’s choice, confirming he was granted permission to attend the memorial service. Shaw also clarified that his absence did not violate MLB’s bereavement policy, which applies to direct relatives.
Shaw’s dedication to his faith, coupled with his commitment to his team, has resonated with many, demonstrating the importance of personal connections in the face of professional pressures.
Recent Posts
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return
- Nintendo Launches Fire Emblem Shadows with Unique Gameplay Features