Cubs’ Matt Shaw Faces Pinch-Hit Surprise Amid Offense Struggles

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs continue to face challenges on the field, struggling to find offensive consistency. Following a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, the team’s hitting woes remain a point of concern. Rookie third baseman Matt Shaw, however, has emerged as a bright spot.

Shaw, 23, has been the Cubs’ best hitter since the All-Star break, boasting a notable 1.086 OPS over his last 25 games. His performance made manager Craig Counsell’s decision to pinch-hit for him in the seventh inning a puzzling one, especially with the game tied.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Shaw said after the game. “I’ve been feeling good at the plate, and I’d like to be out there in those moments.”

The pinch-hitting decision brought Justin Turner into the spotlight. The veteran, signed by the Cubs late in the offseason, has become invaluable not just for his play but for his leadership as well. Since a slow start, Turner has turned his season numbers around, achieving a .961 OPS against lefties in recent games.

Turner’s presence in the clubhouse was evident as he comforted Shaw after the decision. Video footage showed Turner with his arm around Shaw, offering reassurance. This interaction highlights the importance of veteran mentoring in high-pressure situations.

“Those moments are what we need as a team,” Turner explained. “It’s about learning and growing.”

Shaw began the 2025 season as the Cubs’ top prospect and an Opening Day starter, but struggled initially, leading to a brief demotion to Triple-A. Since returning, he has re-emerged as a formidable hitter and hit eight of his ten home runs in just 80 plate appearances recently.

Despite Shaw’s recent resurgence, the Cubs’ offense has been difficult to watch since July 18, with Shaw being one of the few players performing well. He’s posted a 187 wRC+ during this stretch, while others like Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ also exceed league averages.

Turner’s leadership shone through during the Cubs’ loss on Friday against the Pirates, marked by a chaotic moment when fighter jets from the Chicago Air and Water Show startled both players and fans at Wrigley Field. As Hayden Christensen led the seventh-inning stretch, the unexpected flyover created a scene of panic in the dugout.

“Oh my God!” Turner exclaimed amid the jet noise, which gave players like Shaw a moment of levity as they reacted with humor rather than fear.

As the Cubs aim for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, the team is keeping an eye on player performances, especially with the injury to pitcher Horton that may affect their postseason hopes. The Cubs remain optimistic but cautious, recognizing that every game counts as they navigate the season.