Cubs’ Nico Hoerner Shines as Team Aims for Playoff Success

CHICAGO — Nico Hoerner has become a key player for the Chicago Cubs as they strive for success this season. With the Cubs currently in first place in the National League Central, Hoerner’s value has grown even more significant since he returned from offseason surgery.

Jameson Taillon, Hoerner’s teammate, noticed a difference in the team during their series in Japan. ‘I know it was only two games, but it just felt like we were missing something,’ Taillon said. He believes Hoerner brings energy and leadership qualities that elevate the team.

Hoerner, now in his seventh season with the Cubs, is recognized for his skills rather than power. He doesn’t hit home runs frequently, but his overall contribution has been vital. ‘I feel like I can be myself and be a part of a winning team,’ Hoerner said. ‘There’s better versions of me that I can put forward, but I know I’ve been part of some of the winning we’ve done so far.’

His teammates praise his ability to make contact, run the bases well, and play second base adeptly. ‘He makes so much contact, he’s such a good base runner,’ Taillon stated. ‘He’s a toolsy player and does a lot of things really well.’

Catcher Carson Kelly agreed, emphasizing Hoerner’s defensive prowess and professional at-bats. ‘The defense, the professional at-bat, the intangibles, being in the right position,’ Kelly said. ‘Word travels around the league.’ Hoerner’s defensive stats back up this acclaim; he ranks high in defensive runs saved and outs above average among second basemen since 2022.

Manager Craig Counsell noted that Hoerner’s success can be attributed to his mindset. With an impressive .389 batting average with runners in scoring position, Hoerner has proven his ability to drive in runs despite lacking power. ‘If you’re not going to hit for power, your chance to impact games is to drive runs in,’ Counsell said.

As a result, the team has confidence in Hoerner when he’s at the plate. ‘He’s a really smart baseball player,’ Taillon remarked. ‘He understands how guys are going to attack him.’ This strategic mindset is essential during critical game moments.

Hoerner’s impressive defense has saved runs for the Cubs while highlighting his grit and tenacity. Taillon recalled a standout play, saying, ‘I remember from the mound I could hear him hit the ground. He was running so hard and dove so hard. That’s the kind of stuff that gets you so much respect from your teammates.’

Despite Hoerner’s average offensive numbers, his defense has been invaluable, keeping runs off the board. His teammates recognize the small contributions that make a significant difference in games. ‘It comes down to little things. When we celebrate those little wins, Nico notices those and vocalizes it,’ Kelly added.

Hoerner is determined to experience postseason play, having yet to get a playoff at-bat during his tenure with the Cubs. ‘I hold myself to a high standard, and I believe there’s more for me offensively,’ Hoerner said. With star players surrounding him, he feels he can focus on his role within the team as they work to end a lengthy playoff drought.