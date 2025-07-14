Cubs Pick Kane Kepley 56th Overall in 2025 MLB Draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Junior outfielder Kane Kepley was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 56th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Kepley, who played for the University of North Carolina after transferring from Liberty University, made a significant impact during his lone season with the Tar Heels. He was a standout leadoff hitter and earned second team All-ACC honors.

In the 2025 season, Kepley finished fourth in the country with 45 stolen bases, which ranks third all-time in UNC baseball history. He led the team with a .451 on-base percentage and recorded a .291 batting average, recording 68 hits throughout the season.

Defensively, Kepley was impressive, committing zero errors while playing center field, a position he filled after succeeding former player Vance Honeycutt. Coach Scott Jackson praised Kepley’s ability to replace Honeycutt and keep the performance level high.

In addition to his stolen bases, Kepley finished with seven triples, tying for seventh in the nation, and led the team with 74 runs scored and 71 walks. Notably, 27 of those walks came from being hit by pitches, the second most in a single season for UNC.

Fans embraced Kepley’s energetic playing style, often inspired by his walk-up song and dynamic presence on the field. His performances have made him a household name in Chapel Hill, despite spending just one season there.

With a reported slot value of $1.68 million for his draft position, Kepley is expected to sign with the Cubs and not return to college baseball. This marks the second consecutive year a UNC center fielder has been drafted, following Vance Honeycutt’s selection by the Baltimore Orioles last year.

Kepley is the sixth player from UNC to be drafted by the Cubs, and he joins first baseman Michael Busch on the major league roster, who was also a prior UCLA draft pick.