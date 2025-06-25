Sports
Cubs Pitcher Anhuar Garcia Suspended for 60 Games for Drug Violation
NEW YORK — Anhuar Garcia, a minor league pitcher with the Chicago Cubs, has been suspended for 60 games following a positive test for Methenolone, a performance-enhancing substance. Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the suspension on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old right-hander, who has been playing for the Arizona Complex League Cubs, registered a 1-3 record with a 5.91 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance this season. In 32 innings pitched, he recorded 14 walks and 35 strikeouts.
Garcia signed with the Cubs on December 15, 2024, for a $10,000 bonus. Originally from Mexico, this is his first season in the Cubs organization.
As part of his suspension, the Cubs have placed Garcia on the restricted list, effective immediately. This marks the seventh suspension this year related to positive drug tests, with Garcia being the fifth minor league player penalized under the league’s drug program.
Earlier this season, two other Cubs players faced suspensions for similar violations, with an outfielder receiving an 80-game ban on March 31 and a closer suspended for 80 games on May 25.
