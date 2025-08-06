Cubs Pitcher Kittredge Strikes Out Three in Immaculate Inning

CHICAGO, Illinois — Andrew Kittredge delivered an impressive performance on Wednesday, tossing an immaculate inning against the Cincinnati Reds. The outing came just one day after Kittredge struggled in a 5-1 loss to the same team, where he allowed four runs during his appearance.

Acquired by the Cubs at the trade deadline, Kittredge became only the sixth pitcher in franchise history to achieve an immaculate inning, which occurs when a pitcher strikes out three batters on nine pitches. During the seventh inning, Kittredge struck out Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, and Tyler Stephenson, all swinging on three consecutive pitches.

“It was one of those moments every pitcher dreams about,” Kittredge said after the game. “To be able to execute like that feels great, especially after a tough game yesterday.”

His performance gives the Cubs a boost as they prepare for a critical matchup against the Reds, who are feeling the pressure as the postseason approaches. Cincinnati has dropped four of its last six games and now sits third in the NL Central, trailing the Cubs by 7.5 games.

While Kittredge shines on the mound, Chicago is also looking to stay strong at the plate with players like Ian Happ and TJ Friedl leading the charge. As the Cubs aim for an important home victory, Kittredge’s immaculate inning could serve as a turning point for the team.

“We’re focused on the big picture,” Kittredge added. “Every game counts, and we need to keep pushing as a team.”