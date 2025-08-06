Cubs’ Pitcher Mike Soroka on Injured List After First Start

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs‘ trade for pitcher Mike Soroka has taken a disappointing turn. On Monday, Soroka exited his first start with the Cubs after just two innings due to shoulder discomfort and has been placed on the injured list.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer acknowledged the risks associated with Soroka’s declining velocity before the trade. “We knew the velocity was trending down,” said Hoyer. “We talked through that extensively. Given the market and the asking price, we felt like it was a good bet to make. Right now, it’s not looking like a good bet.”

In his last few starts with the Washington Nationals, Soroka saw his fastball velocity decrease, prompting the Cubs to conduct an MRI which showed no serious issues. This season, Soroka has a record of 3-8, with a 4.87 ERA across 17 starts.

The Cubs traded two prospects, outfielder Christian Franklin and infielder Ronny Cruz, to acquire Soroka, believing he could help bolster their rotation during a playoff push. However, injuries have plagued the team’s rotation this season with significant losses, including a season-ending injury to left-hander Drew Smyly.

Manager Craig Counsell expressed the challenges of relying on acquisitions like Soroka during a crucial season. “There’s risk,” he said. “So far, it didn’t turn out well.”

As the Cubs look to solidify their starting rotation, they may have to rely on other pitchers until Soroka can return. For now, the team remains hopeful that Soroka’s setback will not keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. His recovery will determine whether he returns to the starting lineup or transitions to a bullpen role.

With postseason aspirations, the Cubs face the challenge of maximizing their current roster while managing injury risks and player acquisitions. “If it doesn’t work out, it’s on me,” Hoyer concluded.