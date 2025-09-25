Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles

CINCINNATI — Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell expressed frustration when asked about the recent struggles of rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong. On September 20, 2025, Counsell bluntly replied, “I don’t know,” highlighting the unpredictability of baseball in its most crucial moments.

The Cubs have already secured a playoff spot, but with over 150 games played this season, Counsell recognizes the importance of maintaining composure as they prepare for the wild-card series starting October 1. “It’s a daily question, and no offense to that, but I don’t know what to tell you,” he added. “Swing at good pitches. Hit ‘em hard. Use the barrel. That’ll work.”

Even as the team refines their strategies, there is little time left in the season for sweeping changes. The Cubs have been working since February, and their players’ approaches are mostly set at this point in their careers. For the Cubs, October baseball means a heightened sense of urgency, and every player must rise to the occasion.

The Cubs’ last playoff win was on October 18, 2017. They have not won a postseason game in their last two appearances in 2018 and 2020, scoring only two runs in 31 innings combined. To turn this around, mental fortitude is crucial, according to Counsell. “It’s not on one guy to do this,” he remarked. “The consistent offenses take turns at being productive.”

Outfielder Kyle Tucker‘s return remains uncertain due to a strained left calf. He has been sidelined since September 2 and is undergoing therapy in Florida. “We’re hoping to get him to a point that when he gets back to Wrigley, we’re running,” Counsell said prior to the Cubs’ 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Crow-Armstrong’s performance will also be key. Although he started strong, recent struggles have cast doubt on his effectiveness as the postseason approaches. He hit .171 with just two home runs since August 1, but remains hopeful. “I’ve never done this,” Crow-Armstrong said regarding his first October experience. “I’m just ready to go all in.”

The Cubs’ roster has undergone significant changes over recent years, yet players like Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, and Michael Busch have shown promise. Hoerner is in contention for a batting title, and Busch has put together a solid season with 29 home runs and 81 RBIs. As the team navigates through late-season challenges, the pressure builds against a backdrop of intense competition in the NL Central.

With the postseason rapidly approaching, Swanson emphasized the importance of staying focused. “It’s about going into the next part of the season feeling really confident,” he stated. “I’m not concerned about this group in any fashion.” The Cubs realize they must perform against high-caliber pitchers if they want to succeed in October.