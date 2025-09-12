Cubs Prepare for Afternoon Matchup Against Rays at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Cubs return to Wrigley Field on Friday, September 12, for a traditional afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cubs, with a record of 83-63, are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2020, aiming to host a National League wild card series as the playoffs approach.

As the Cubs focus on securing their postseason spot, they are also concerned about the health of key players, including outfielder Kyle Tucker and pitcher Michael Soroka. The Rays, meanwhile, are two games under .500 and out of the American League wild card race, now playing as spoilers to teams vying for playoff contention.

Today’s match features Matthew Boyd taking the mound for the Cubs against Shane Baz for the Rays. Boyd, who lost in his last appearance against the Washington Nationals, has a 2.92 ERA this season, marking a career year in many aspects. He aims to improve on his recent performances, with a 4.22 ERA over his last seven starts.

On the other hand, Shane Baz has faced challenges lately, with a 6.00 ERA through his last seven starts. Despite these numbers, Baz leads the Rays’ pitching staff with 164 strikeouts in 155 innings this season.

Injury updates impacting today’s game include Kyle Tucker, who is bolstering his recovery from left calf tightness and is unlikely to return until next week. Several other players, such as Miguel Amaya and Daniel Palencia, are also on the injured list, affecting the team’s depth as they look to maximize their chances in the final stretch of the season.

Fans can catch the action beginning at 1:20 p.m. CT, with broadcasts available on the Marquee Sports Network for Cubs fans and the FanDuel Sports Network for Rays supporters.

The Cubs come into the series boasting an impressive interleague record and are set to face the Rays, who recently dropped two out of three against the White Sox. With postseason implications hanging in the balance, this series offers a critical opportunity for both teams to showcase their abilities.