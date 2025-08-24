Cubs Prepare for Critical Series Against Angels as Tucker Faces Slump

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for a crucial nine-game road trip, starting with a series against the Los Angeles Angels. This weekend, Cubs fans will see right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the mound for the Angels, facing his former team in Anaheim, California.

The match is particularly significant as the Cubs are battling in a tight pennant race, with their offense struggling in the second half of the season. Hendricks, a key player from the 2016 World Series-winning team, has a 6-8 record with a 4.93 ERA this season. Cubs manager Craig Counsell reflected on Hendricks’ impact, saying, “He’s a really good player that’s had a great career, especially for this franchise.”

The Cubs faced some roster changes this week, recalling pitcher Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa. They also placed reliever Ryan Brasier on the injured list due to a groin strain. Cubs President Jed Hoyer defended Counsell’s recent lineup decisions, responding to criticism about star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who has been experiencing a significant slump. Tucker has a .182 batting average with only three extra-base hits since the All-Star break.

Tucker was benched for a few games to help him regain focus after a severe drop in performance. “Yeah, it’s been tough,” Tucker said. “I mean, I’m just trying to help the team win.” His struggles have led to fans voicing frustrations, especially after a recent loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs remain in the wild-card race but must improve their performance against rivals like the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. During this critical series against the Brewers, the Cubs won just one game in a five-game stretch, following a series where they struggled at the plate and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in their last game.

As the Cubs start their road trip, they hope to regain their form against the Angels before facing the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. The success or failure during these games could be pivotal for their chances at postseason play.