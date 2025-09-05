Cubs Prepare to Face Struggling Nationals After Recent Series Sweep

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs are set to host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series starting Friday. The Cubs come off a sweep of the Miami Marlins, while the Nationals are struggling with the worst record in Major League Baseball since June 1.

The Nationals began the 2025 season strong, sitting just two games under .500 at 28-30 at the end of May. However, their performance has drastically declined, with a record of 28-53 since then. Following several trades at the deadline, including sending pitcher Michael Soroka to the Cubs, the Nationals’ challenges have only intensified.

Sam Sallick, manager of the SB Nation Nationals site, noted, “This has been a very difficult season for the Washington Nationals. Expected to take a step forward, instead they look like a 56-83 ball club.” James Wood was a standout early in the season but has struggled since the Home Run Derby, showing some improvement in the recent series against the Marlins.

The Cubs, having recently played the Braves, are looking to capitalize on the Nationals’ misfortunes. The upcoming series marks the first time the Cubs have faced the Nationals in over three months. They have won four consecutive series against Washington since losing all three games at Wrigley Field in 2019.

On the pitching front, the Cubs will send Javier Assad, Matthew Boyd, and a yet-to-be-determined starter to the mound. The Nationals’ starters include Jake Irvin, Brad Lord, and Andrew Alvarez, with Irvin struggling this season and now carrying an ERA over 5. The Nationals’ bullpen, the worst in baseball overall, has shown signs of improvement recently.

The Cubs hold a home record of 33-29 against the Nationals since they relocated to Washington. This series comes at a time when the Cubs need to secure victories to maintain relevance in the playoff conversation.

Friday’s game is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT and will livestream on Apple TV+.