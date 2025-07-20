Cubs Prepare for Tokyo Series with Team Chemistry and High Hopes

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs opened spring training on Super Bowl Sunday, with pitchers and catchers reporting early to Arizona to gear up for the upcoming Tokyo Series. The team plans to return from Japan with a busy schedule that includes two West Coast trips and visits to New York.

After the All-Star break, the Cubs will have 66 games remaining, with hopes of playing through October. Team chemistry will be critical as players navigate the long season together. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson emphasized this, stating, “This group is very involved with one another. This group enjoys being together.”

The Cubs have assembled a strong roster, currently holding the second-best record in the National League, and are preparing to be aggressive at the July 31 trade deadline. Fans are excited as the Cubs host the Boston Red Sox for a weekend series in Wrigleyville.

Swanson, who won the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 before signing a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs, understands the high expectations. He praised the team’s synergy and the front office’s ability to identify pitching talents. “They’ve really done a good job of being able to identify guys that have a lot left in the tank,” he noted.

The Cubs feature several standout players who received All-Star consideration, including Pete Crow-Armstrong and Shota Imanaga, while the bullpen has seen pleasant surprises from budget signings. Swanson highlighted the importance of a strong work environment, where players support each other through tough times. “We’ve really just leaned into one another,” he said. “This personality of this group is always together.”

Despite some challenging losses in June and July, the Cubs have managed to stay calm, avoiding panic when faced with adversity. “No matter if things are on the up or down, you just got to last the marathon,” Swanson said.

As the All-Star Game approaches, the Cubs remain focused on staying healthy and consistent. “A season can be so up and down,” he said, adding that the team looks forward to reaching another gear in the second half.

With so much at stake this season, the Cubs are determined to prove their worth and make their fans proud.