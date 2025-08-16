Cubs Reactivate Assad, Amaya Ahead of Blue Jays Clash

TORONTO, Canada — The Chicago Cubs have reinstated catcher Miguel Amaya and right-hander Javier Assad from the 60-day injured list ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 12, 2025. The team made several roster moves, including sending reliever Nate Pearson to Triple-A Iowa and designating utility man Jon Berti for assignment.

Amaya, who was out since May 25 due to a left oblique strain, was batting .280 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 27 games before his injury. With Amaya’s return, the Cubs now have three catchers on their active roster, bolstering their lineup.

Assad has also been sidelined due to a left oblique strain but is slated to start Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old had a record of 14 wins and 11 losses, with a 3.40 ERA across 70 major league appearances prior to his injury.

Cubs manager David Ross commented on the changes, stating that getting Assad back will provide a much-needed boost to the rotation. The Cubs had not made significant adjustments at the trade deadline, and with their one recent acquisition now injured, Assad’s comeback is timely.

Meanwhile, Pearson’s option to Triple-A comes after he posted a 9.20 ERA in 11 games this season. Berti’s designation is disappointing as he struggled at the plate, with a batting average of only .210 during his time with the Cubs.

The Cubs look to improve their performance after finishing a six-game road trip with a record of 1-2 and face a challenging Blue Jays team that leads the American League East.