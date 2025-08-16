Sports
Cubs Reactivate Assad, Amaya Ahead of Blue Jays Clash
TORONTO, Canada — The Chicago Cubs have reinstated catcher Miguel Amaya and right-hander Javier Assad from the 60-day injured list ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 12, 2025. The team made several roster moves, including sending reliever Nate Pearson to Triple-A Iowa and designating utility man Jon Berti for assignment.
Amaya, who was out since May 25 due to a left oblique strain, was batting .280 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 27 games before his injury. With Amaya’s return, the Cubs now have three catchers on their active roster, bolstering their lineup.
Assad has also been sidelined due to a left oblique strain but is slated to start Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old had a record of 14 wins and 11 losses, with a 3.40 ERA across 70 major league appearances prior to his injury.
Cubs manager David Ross commented on the changes, stating that getting Assad back will provide a much-needed boost to the rotation. The Cubs had not made significant adjustments at the trade deadline, and with their one recent acquisition now injured, Assad’s comeback is timely.
Meanwhile, Pearson’s option to Triple-A comes after he posted a 9.20 ERA in 11 games this season. Berti’s designation is disappointing as he struggled at the plate, with a batting average of only .210 during his time with the Cubs.
The Cubs look to improve their performance after finishing a six-game road trip with a record of 1-2 and face a challenging Blue Jays team that leads the American League East.
Recent Posts
- Aces Edge Liberty in Thrilling Showdown, Boost Playoff Hopes
- Seahawks Sign Veteran Stars to Boost 2025 Roster
- 30-Year Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Point in Nearly 10 Months
- Quarterback Competition Heats Up for Chiefs’ Third-String Spot
- Ángela Aguilar Responds to Personal Drama Amid Nodal and Cazzu Controversy
- Virginia’s Affordable Small Towns Attract Retirees Seeking Quality Living
- Alyssa Thomas Leads Phoenix Mercury with MVP-Level Performance
- BYU Coaches Include Freshman Bear Bachmeier in QB Race
- California Proposes Congressional Map Amid Ongoing Redistricting Battle
- Padres Settle on New Regular Lineup After Trade Deadline Activity
- Milly Alcock: Rising Star of the Superhero Genre
- VA Surpasses 2.5 Million Claims Processed in Fiscal Year 2025
- Alaskan NFL Players Shine in Preseason Games
- Diana Ross Cancels Cruise Appearance Due to Unforeseen Circumstances
- Video of Bryan Kohberger in Jail Sparks Investigation
- Tyquan Thornton Impresses at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp
- Orioles Face Former Player Ramón Urías in Houston Showdown
- Titans Sit Key Veterans for Preseason Game Against Falcons
- Chicago Cubs Struggle as Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance
- TikTok Star Alix Helps Recruit Sisters at UT Austin