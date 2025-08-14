Sports
Cubs Reinstate Catcher Amaya, Option Pearson to Triple-A
TORONTO — The Chicago Cubs have reinstated catcher Miguel Amaya from the 60-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday. Amaya had been sidelined since May 25 due to a left oblique strain.
Before his injury, the 26-year-old catcher was performing well, hitting .280 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 27 games. His return adds depth to the Cubs’ roster, bringing the total number of catchers to three, alongside Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhart.
In a separate move, the Cubs optioned right-hander Nate Pearson to Triple-A Iowa and designated infielder Nick Madrigal for assignment. Pearson struggled this season, posting an 0-1 record with a 9.20 ERA in 11 games over three stints with the Cubs.
Amaya returned to action during a critical stretch against the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays, starting in the series opener where the Cubs faced tough competition. Starter Javier Assad took the mound but struggled, allowing four runs and eight hits in just four innings.
Assad, 28, also dealt with a left oblique strain earlier this season. Before Tuesday’s game, he compiled a 14-11 record with a 3.40 ERA across 70 major league appearances, which included 47 starts.
