Cubs Rookie Dominates in 4-1 Victory Over Blue Jays

TORONTO, Ontario — Cade Horton, a rookie right-hander for the Chicago Cubs, struck out a career-high eight batters in 5 2/3 innings on Wednesday night, leading his team to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Horton (7-3) showcased his striking abilities, not allowing a hit until Andrés Giménez managed a single in the sixth inning. The 23-year-old pitcher set an impressive tone, retiring 10 consecutive batters at one point during the game.

Michael Busch provided the Cubs with an early lead, hitting a solo home run in the third inning. Matt Shaw followed with another solo shot in the fifth, putting the Cubs up 2-0. Busch added a sacrifice fly in the eighth and contributed an RBI single later in the inning.

Toronto’s key moment came in the sixth when Giménez doubled against Horton, decreasing the Cubs’ lead to 2-1. But Horton managed to get out of trouble, striking out his opponent to maintain the lead.

Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (8-9) had a solid outing, allowing just two runs on three hits over seven innings. Despite his efforts, the Blue Jays could not keep pace with the Cubs’ offensive production.

In a concerning moment, Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya was carted off the field after a leg injury while beating out an infield hit. Fortunately, the injury was confirmed as a sprained ankle, though he will return to the injured list.

Cubs’ closer, who pitched a perfect ninth inning, recorded his 16th save of the season. The Cubs improve their record as they look to continue building momentum with this win.

The two teams will face off again for the rubber match of the series on Thursday afternoon.