Cubs Roster Shakeup Ahead of Doubleheader Against Brewers

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs made several roster changes on Monday morning as they prepared for a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

A right-handed pitcher was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, while a lefty pitcher was recalled to fill the open spot. Additionally, right-handed reliever will act as the Cubs’ 27th man during the doubleheader.

Pitcher Assad recently returned from the injured list and has made two starts, posting a 5.63 ERA and 1.875 WHIP over eight innings. He started on Sunday, making him unavailable for this five-game series against the Brewers.

Often called back from Triple-A Iowa, Hollowell, 27, has pitched in six big-league games this season. He boasts a 1.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and eight strikeouts across 7.1 innings.

Little, a 24-year-old southpaw, spent much of last season in the big-league bullpen. He made only one appearance this year on April 16 against the San Diego Padres. He has performed well for Triple-A Iowa, posting a 2.77 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, and 57 strikeouts in 48.2 innings, although he has struggled with control, issuing 27 walks and hitting six batters.

Little will provide a fourth left-handed option in the bullpen to join his teammates, while Hollowell adds another right-handed option for the doubleheader.

The Cubs bullpen faced a heavy workload over the weekend, with a veteran pitcher appearing in all three games. This situation may affect their availability for Monday’s games.

The Cubs have announced their starter for Game 1 but have not confirmed who will pitch in Game 2. One pitcher is expected to return from the injured list this week, making him a likely candidate for the second game.

Cubs’ fans can anticipate a busy week, as no starting pitcher has been announced for games on Wednesday or Thursday.