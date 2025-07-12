Cubs Seek New Arms as Trade Deadline Approaches

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs are facing a critical moment as the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches. With injuries and inconsistent performances hampering their starting rotation, the team aims to acquire one or two pitchers to bolster their lineup.

Recently, FanSided‘s Zachary Rotman reported on the future of pitcher Jordan Wicks. Although Wicks pitched well in his last outing, his chances of remaining in the major leagues past the trade deadline appear slim. “The Cubs needed a starting pitcher even with Jameson Taillon healthy,” Rotman stated.

Jameson Taillon’s injury increases urgency for the Cubs. The team could keep Colin Rea in the starting role until Taillon returns, sending Wicks down to Triple-A in the meantime. “Sending Wicks to Triple-A seems like the best move,” Rotman added.

Several pitchers, including Sandy Alcántara, Seth Lugo, and Zac Gallen, have emerged as trade targets for the Cubs. If the team successfully acquires one of these players, Wicks could find himself demoted. Should the Cubs land two pitchers, Wicks’ season in Chicago could come to a swift end.

All eyes will be on the Cubs as they navigate the trade market in the coming weeks, seeking the right fit to strengthen their pitching rotation.