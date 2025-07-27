Cubs Seek Trade Help Ahead of Deadline Amid Strong Season Start

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs have begun the second half of the MLB season and are determined to enhance their performance after a strong first half. Currently riding high in the National League Central, the Cubs are facing pressure from the Milwaukee Brewers, who closely trail them in the standings.

As July progresses, the Cubs are exploring ways to improve their roster before the trade deadline on July 31. While the team’s offense and bullpen have shown significant strength, their starting rotation has become a pressing concern due to injuries.

The recent acquisition of outfielder Kyle Tucker and the rise of rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong have contributed to a dynamic lineup. The bullpen has exceeded expectations, but the rotation is suffering. Cade Horton, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has joined the rotation, providing hope after his MLB debut on May 10.

Horton currently holds a record of 3-3 and a 4.45 ERA. Most notably, he pitched seven shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians in his recent start. Cubs insiders believe he could become a reliable starter as the season progresses.

With the trade deadline approaching, Cubs President Jed Hoyer and General Manager Carter Hawkins must make critical decisions about potential upgrades. Insider Bob Nightengale reported that the Cubs are expected to be aggressive in trade talks, especially concerning their starting pitching.

The Cubs’ current rotation features Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, and Horton, while Jameson Taillon remains on the injured list. Left-hander Justin Steele is also out due to Tommy John surgery. The team is eyeing several pitchers, including Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, to bolster their lineup.

Nightengale noted that adding a player like Keller could be beneficial, given his long-term control through 2028. Alcantara, previously a strong candidate, may now be less available due to his recent performance struggles.

The Cubs are also seeking help at third base, contemplating trades for impending free agents who can contribute offensively.

As the clock ticks towards the trade deadline, it remains uncertain how the Cubs will address their needs. However, they have the assets and determination necessary to make impactful changes in hopes of a successful playoff run.