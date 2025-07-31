Cubs Seek Trade for Twins’ Joe Ryan Ahead of Deadline

Chicago, IL — The Chicago Cubs are eyeing a trade for Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan as the MLB trade deadline approaches. With just under 48 hours until the 6 p.m. ET deadline Thursday, rumblings suggest the Cubs could pursue Ryan, a first-time All-Star this season, who has two years of control remaining.

The Cubs find themselves in a tight race in the National League Central, currently trailing the Milwaukee Brewers. Their rotation includes strong left-handers but lacks a reliable right-handed starter, making Ryan an attractive target. He ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in ERA at 2.63, as well as in WHIP at 0.90.

Ryan’s performance this season has made him a hot commodity. According to analysts Ryan Finkelstein and Jay Staph, the Cubs could offer a three-prospect package that includes catcher Moises Ballesteros, infielder Jefferson Rojas, and right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins. “For a team with World Series aspirations, we are shooting for the stars with this one,” they noted.

While the Cubs’ interest in Ryan aligns with their competitive goals, acquiring the pitcher may come at a steep price. The team’s stockpile of young talent gives them leverage but also carries the risk of overextending for a player with only limited availability.

The Twins, meanwhile, appear to be in a rebuilding phase, making Ryan’s name come up frequently in trade discussions. However, they may demand a hefty return, given the pitcher’s stellar statistics and years of control.

Cubs fans may have mixed feelings about potentially trading multiple premium prospects, as teams must balance winning now with future development. The front office faces a critical decision on whether to invest in a player like Ryan, who could bolster their chances for several seasons to come.

As the clock ticks down, the Cubs are under pressure to make strategic moves that will set them up for both the present and the future.