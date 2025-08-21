Cubs Seeking Series Win Against Brewers Today

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs aim for their third consecutive win against the Milwaukee Brewers today at Wrigley Field. The game is set to start at 7:05 PM CDT.

Cubs pitcher Colin Rea is making his second start against his former team. In his last outing against the Brewers, Rea gave up nine hits and four runs over four innings. However, he has improved significantly since then, posting a 2.30 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP in three August starts, totaling 15.2 innings with 15 strikeouts and no home runs allowed.

The Brewers, sitting atop the NL Central with a record of 79-48, are a formidable opponent. The Cubs come in at 73-54 and look to close the gap. Jacob Misiorowski, who was injured in his previous start against the Cubs, has been placed on the injured list after a tough outing where he allowed four runs in just 1.1 innings.

Today’s matchup will be broadcasted on Marquee Sports Network. Fans can expect a competitive game as both teams vie for a key win in the race for playoff spots.

The Cubs hope to replicate their recent success as they seek to secure a series win against the Brewers.