Cubs Select Michael Fulmer, Option Nate Pearson to Triple-A Iowa

ST. LOUIS — The Chicago Cubs announced Monday that they have called up right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer from Triple-A Iowa. The move comes after fellow right-hander Nate Pearson was optioned to Iowa following a disappointing outing.

Fulmer, 32, previously pitched for the Cubs in 2023, where he posted a 4.42 ERA in 57 innings. He had signed with the Cubs on a minor league contract in April after being released by the Boston Red Sox. In his stint with Iowa, Fulmer showed promise, registering a 2.96 ERA and a striking 32% strikeout rate over 24 1/3 innings.

Chicago’s bullpen has been dealing with injuries and inconsistency. Pearson struggled in his latest appearance, allowing five earned runs in just two innings against the Seattle Mariners, leading to his demotion. The Cubs hope Fulmer can bolster the relief staff, which has been performing well, posting a league-best 2.09 ERA since May 14.

Fulmer made a name for himself in 2016 as the American League Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers, where he initially excelled as a starter. Injuries shifted him to the bullpen, including a recent elbow injury that required surgery.

Manager Craig Counsell now has another right-handed option in Fulmer as the Cubs prepare for a challenging schedule of 11 consecutive games. Fulmer will join veterans Chris Flexen, Drew Pomeranz, Caleb Thielbar, and Ryan Brasier in a bullpen that also features promising young pitcher, who has notched seven saves and a 1.93 ERA this season.

The Cubs are looking for stability in their bullpen, and Fulmer’s experience could provide that much-needed support as they navigate through the season.