Cubs Sign Nicky Lopez Again as Roster Adjustments Loom

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Cubs have signed veteran infielder Nicky Lopez for the third time in the 2025 season. The 30-year-old player returns to the organization after a stint at Triple-A in the New York Yankees’ system. Lopez opted out of his minor league deal following the trade deadline, prompting his return to the Cubs.

Lopez initially joined the Cubs during spring training, vying for a bench spot. He realized he would not make the Opening Day roster, leading him to seek opportunities elsewhere. After a brief time with the Los Angeles Angels, he returned to the Cubs in late April, filling a gap left by rookie Matt Shaw, who was sent to the minors due to struggles.

Although Lopez played in 14 games for the Cubs, he was primarily utilized for defensive replacements. His performance was challenging, as he batted just 1-for-18 before being designated for assignment on May 19.

Afterward, he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ Triple-A affiliate, then signed with the Yankees before making his way back to the Cubs. Saturday marked his first game with the Iowa Cubs this season. Many question his potential value, yet he serves as a depth option as the Cubs consider roster needs for the remainder of the season.

Recent reports indicate that the Cubs plan to call up their top prospect Matt Shaw, expected to join the starting lineup Monday against the Miami Marlins. The team is currently deliberating on which player to remove from the 26-man roster. MLB insider Jon Heyman noted that Lopez did not travel with the Cubs to Florida, suggesting that the team may release him for the second time within two months.

The Cubs have struggled to secure a trade for Lopez, who originally signed a one-year deal with them in February. The Naperville native aimed for a bench role coming out of spring training but was told he would not make the team by mid-March.

Despite brief stints at other clubs, Lopez returned to the Cubs and played in 15 games, primarily at third base, showing solid defense but hitting just 1-for-18 at the plate. The Cubs’ third basemen have collectively struggled, hitting .192 in 203 plate appearances through mid-May.

As Lopez appears to be on his way out, Jon Berti and Vidal Bruján remain on the bench to provide needed stability. Berti, despite recent struggles, has a longer leash, while Bruján offers versatility in the infield and outfield.

Lopez’s journey is notable, as this will be his fifth club since being traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2023, following a five-season tenure with the Kansas City Royals.