Cubs Sign Right-Hander Turnbull to Strengthen Bullpen

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs added to their bullpen on Friday by agreeing to terms with right-handed pitcher Matt Turnbull. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the signing, which comes after Turnbull was released by the Toronto Blue Jays in June.

Turnbull, 32, struggled during his brief stint with the Blue Jays in 2025, appearing in only three games. However, he had a successful 2024 season as a swingman for the Philadelphia Phillies, going 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 appearances, including seven starts. He struck out 58 batters over 54.1 innings in that campaign.

The specifics of the deal have yet to be disclosed, including whether Turnbull will join the Cubs on a major league or minor league contract. This addition aims to bolster a Cubs rotation that has experienced injury problems throughout the season.

Cubs fans are hopeful that Turnbull’s experience and performance can contribute positively as the team seeks to strengthen its pitching depth. More details on this signing are expected to follow.