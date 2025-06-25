Cudahy Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Controversial Gang Comments

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) — The vice mayor of Cudahy, Cynthia Gonzalez, is facing intense scrutiny after a video surfaced in which she reportedly called on local gang members to defend their neighborhoods against immigration raids. The video, which has since been deleted, sparked outrage and raised legal concerns.

In the TikTok video, Gonzalez allegedly challenged gang members from the notorious 18th Street and Florencia gangs, questioning their silence amidst federal enforcement actions. ‘I wanna know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles,’ she stated. ‘Now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you,’ she added.

Legal experts suggest that her remarks could have crossed into illegal territory. Josh Ritter, an ABC7 legal analyst, remarked, ‘When you’re dealing with a political leader calling upon criminal street gangs to take action, that takes on a far more sinister meaning.’

After the video’s circulation, the FBI reportedly visited Gonzalez’s home, although they have not confirmed or denied an investigation regarding her comments. She acknowledged the FBI’s involvement in a Facebook post, referring to her video as a First Amendment issue.

The city of Cudahy released a statement saying Gonzalez’s comments reflect her personal views and do not represent the city’s official stance. ‘The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy,’ city officials stated.

Danielle Canales, a local resident, criticized Gonzalez’s comments, calling them ‘horrible’ and insensitive to the ongoing deportations affecting families in the community.

Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores, a friend of Gonzalez, also condemned her message. ‘Words are important. You have to be careful with what you say and how you say it,’ he said.

Despite the backlash, Gonzalez was recently appointed as the Director of the Principal Leadership Institute at UCLA and has been actively involved in discussions regarding immigration raids at Los Angeles City Hall.

The situation continues to develop as pressure mounts for Gonzalez to clarify her remarks and address the potential consequences of her social media activity.