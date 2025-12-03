Cuellar Faces Legal Challenges Ahead of Texas Congressional Bid

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas is gearing up for his 12th term in office amid ongoing legal troubles. Cuellar, a veteran Democrat, faces a dozen charges, including bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy, with his trial set for April 2026. Despite these challenges, he currently has no strong primary challengers in Texas’ 28th Congressional District.

Cuellar, who served in Congress since 2005, is still navigating a political landscape reshaped by recent redistricting, which has favored Republican voters. President Donald Trump won Cuellar’s district by 7 percentage points in 2024. In light of his impending trial, many in his party are watching closely as they question his viability against potential GOP candidates.

Democrats in the region maintain that Cuellar has institutional support that may help him secure his seat. Webb County Democratic Party Chair Sylvia Bruni remarked, “He’s done a great deal for the district,” emphasizing Cuellar’s ability to maintain relationships across party lines. However, the National Republican Congressional Committee views Cuellar’s seat as a prime opportunity for a pickup in the upcoming elections.

Cuellar’s district, which includes a significant Hispanic population, is crucial for both parties. The newly approved congressional maps could complicate Cuellar’s reelection efforts by eliminating about half of his current constituents, further tipping the balance towards Republicans.

Adding to the complexity is the emergence of Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, a Republican who recently announced his candidacy, challenging Cuellar’s dominance in the district. Tijerina’s decision to run follows his own transition from the Democratic Party, citing ideological differences. Cuellar appears undeterred by Tijerina’s entry into the race, stating, “He’s just another Republican. A lot of Republicans run against me.”

Political analysts are cautious about Cuellar’s prospects, noting that his legal issues could ultimately sway voters. University of Texas Rio Grande Valley political science professor Mark Kaswan commented, “He gets reelected because he does align fairly well with his district,” highlighting Cuellar’s moderate stances despite pressures from his party.

Despite the challenges, Cuellar remains optimistic about his campaign. He expressed confidence in his ability to connect with voters, emphasizing that results will speak louder than rumors. “Voters don’t ask me about the trial,” Cuellar said. “They will judge me on results.”

As the filing deadline approaches, opponents are emerging within the Democratic Party, although they remain less prominent compared to previous election cycles. Cuellar faces a critical moment as he balances his legal battles with the demands of an evolving political environment.