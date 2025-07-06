Cuenca Celebrates Major Lottery Win on July 5, 2025

CUENCA, Spain — A significant lottery prize was awarded in Cuenca on Saturday, July 5, 2025, as the second prize of the Lotería Nacional, number 54384, was won entirely in the city’s capital. The prize amounted to €600,000 per series, totaling €6 million.

The winning number was sold at Lotería Administración No. 2 located on Calle Cardenal Gil de Albornoz, a central and bustling street in the city. According to the official list from Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, all tickets for the winning number were sold as fixed subscriptions by the Bar Vitaliano, located on Avenida Reyes Católicos. Miguel López Caniego, a representative from Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in Cuenca, confirmed this detail.

This major win arrives as summer kicks off and is a considerable economic boost for the recipients and for the city. Cuenca had not seen a prize of this scale from Lotería Nacional in years. The last major win occurred in September 2023, when the city also hosted the first prize of an extraordinary draw, worth €1.5 million per series.

Diego Coso, the manager of Bar Vitaliano, explained that the number 54384 had been played there for over 15 years. Most of the winners are long-time customers from the neighborhood. Coso expressed joy, stating, “The majority of those who held a ticket are regulars from the area,” adding that the good fortune was widespread because “almost everyone played individual tickets.”

Though Coso did not play the winning number himself, his partner had two tickets. He revealed plans to utilize the winnings to settle debts to achieve financial stability. “We really needed this,” he remarked about the support for families in the Las Quinientas and Siglo XXI neighborhoods, where the bar is situated.

Since the winning announcement, Coso reported receiving numerous calls and messages from ecstatic customers, marking a celebratory day in the community.