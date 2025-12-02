Entertainment
Culturati 50 Highlights Influential Voices from 2025
NEW YORK — For New York Magazine’s inaugural “Culturati 50 Issue,” leading cultural figures shared their favorite movies, books, and music from 2025. Among them were bestselling author Rebecca Yarros and actors Megha Majumdar and Penn Badgley, each providing insights into their artistic inspirations.
Yarros, recognized as a dominant force in the romantic fantasy genre, celebrated her book, Onyx Storm, which swiftly became the fastest-selling adult novel of the last two decades. Readers expressed mixed feelings about the cliffhanger ending, but Yarros’s unique storytelling style captivated many.
Badgley reflected on his departure from the show “You” and his transition into writing, noting that he cherished films like Sinners and Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight. Both movies tackled race and identity through a complex lens, leaving a profound impact on him. He pointed out that the use of music in films was particularly striking, praising director Ryan Coogler for integrating the history of Black music seamlessly in his narrative.
Majumdar, whose latest novel A Guardian and a Thief was nominated for a National Book Award, described her writing as a reflection of contemporary issues, noting that storytelling has the power to teach and engage audiences. She shared a variety of other works she enjoyed this year, highlighting the importance of diverse voices and perspectives in both literature and film.
The Culturati 50 Issue not only recognizes significant artistic contributions but also showcases the diverse tapestry of influences shaping culture in 2025. These contributors highlight essential narratives that resonate in today’s complex climate.
