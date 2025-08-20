Cuomo’s Rent Proposal Sparks Controversy in New York City Mayoral Race

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is stirring controversy in his bid for mayor against Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani. Trying to appeal to voters, Cuomo recently criticized Mamdani’s $2,300-a-month rent-regulated apartment in Queens, calling for a policy he dubbed “Zohran’s Law” aimed at limiting income thresholds for tenants in regulated housing.

In a post on social media platform X, Cuomo claimed that while Mamdani earned over $200,000 annually, he occupied an apartment that should be available for those in need. “Somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman @ZohranKMamdani are occupying her rent-controlled apartment,” Cuomo’s post stated.

Critics argue Cuomo’s attack looks politically desperate as Mamdani currently leads in polls. Mamdani’s backers have emphasized that Cuomo’s proposed policy would negatively impact New York’s rental market, claiming it contradicts Cuomo’s previous record as governor.

Cuomo’s proposal suggests that prospective tenants of rent-regulated apartments must have their rent consume at least 30 percent of their income. For instance, a person renting at $2,500 monthly would need an income under $100,000. Many economists argue this approach is flawed and can harm housing availability.

“To decree that prospective tenants of rent-regulated apartments must find a unit that they can barely afford is upside-down economics,” said Nicole Gelinas, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Cuomo’s change comes as both political maneuvering and a response to Mamdani’s push for rent freezes for regulated units.

The Cuomo campaign previously attempted personal attacks on Mamdani, which failed to gain traction during the primary elections. Many experts believe the strategy will be equally ineffective in the general election.

Cuomo’s policies continue to raise eyebrows as many landlords face financial stress due to existing rent regulations, with about 9 percent of regulated buildings unable to meet their expenses. According to public records, a significant portion of rent-regulated tenants earn above $100,000 annually.

As New York City grapples with its housing crisis, voters are left with two distinct options for change: Mamdani’s simpler ideas or Cuomo’s complicated proposals. The electoral landscape remains fluid as both candidates make their final appeals to voters ahead of the upcoming election.