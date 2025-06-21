Curacao and Canada Face Off in 2025 Gold Cup Opener

HOUSTON, Texas — Curacao will face Canada in their opening match of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday, June 21, at Shell Energy Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Canada comes into this game fresh off a 6-0 victory in their first match of the tournament, showcasing strong offensive capabilities. Meanwhile, Curacao will look to break their winless drought in the Gold Cup and prove themselves after finishing their last appearance in 2019 with a quarterfinal exit.

Fans in the USA can watch the match live on FS1, with streaming options available as well. Various networks and platforms allow viewers to access the match, including options that provide free trials for streaming services.

The Gold Cup remains one of the premier tournaments in North American soccer, attracting teams from across the region to compete at a high level. In recent months, soccer fans have witnessed increasing interest in the tournament, especially given the close competition among teams.

Curacao’s team captain, Eloy Room, is expected to lead the defense against Canada’s attacking lineup. On the other side, Canada will rely on their recent powerful performance to maintain momentum season and aim for a strong group stage finish.

Earlier this week, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged U.S. officials to refrain from targeting individuals attending Gold Cup matches, amid ongoing immigration raids in California that have worried fans.

As anticipation builds, fans across North America look forward to a competitive match in Houston, which showcases not only skill but also the growing passion for soccer in the region.