Curaçao Gaming Authority Faces Investigation, Raises Industry Concerns

Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles — The Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA) is now under investigation by local prosecutors, raising alarms among gaming industry representatives. This development comes after the Financial Supervision Board (Cft) revealed the probe in a letter earlier this month. The investigation adds to the mounting scrutiny surrounding former finance minister Javier Silvania, who resigned unexpectedly in October.

According to Antilliaans Dagblad, Cft chairman Lidewijde Ongering indicated that the Public Prosecution Service is looking into the CGA’s operations. The CGA has not publicly commented on the investigation. Reportedly, the Criminal Investigation Cooperation Team (RST) has been investigating the CGA for some time now.

The CGA plays a crucial role in implementing the National Ordinance on Gambling (LOK), a framework designed to modernize Curaçao’s online gaming regulations. This inquiry arrives at a precarious time as the island aims to enhance its international standing in the gaming sector, moving away from a previously lax supervisory approach that made it a hotspot for online operators.

The investigation connects with a string of legal troubles surrounding Silvania, which include corruption allegations and preferential treatment provided to Alfonso Trona, the former head of the Tax Collector’s Office. Silvania’s abrupt departure has swirling concerns about governance and accountability on the island.

The Curaçao Online Gaming Association (COGA) expressed their unease regarding the implications of the investigation on the CGA. They warned that linking the CGA to this legal controversy could jeopardize the island’s reputation and stability as a licensing hub for online gaming.

COGA highlighted that the ongoing restructuring and implementation of the LOK have significantly raised regulatory standards within Curaçao’s gaming sector. However, they fear that any negative narrative coming from this investigation could be misinterpreted by international partners, causing undue concern.

As the investigation unfolds, Curaçao officials have remained silent on the specifics, leaving many in the gaming industry anxious about the potential impact on the region’s ability to manage a responsible gaming environment. The continuous uncertainty casts a shadow over the island’s dedication to reforming its gaming regulations and restoring trust.