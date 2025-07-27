Current Players Fail to Recognize Heisman Winner Reggie Bush

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — During Big Ten Media Days, held recently in Las Vegas, players from various Big Ten teams were shown a photo of Reggie Bush, the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, but many failed to recognize him. The moment sparked widespread astonishment among college football fans.

While answering questions from CBS Sports, several athletes mistook Bush for other sports stars. Wisconsin center Jake Renfro compared Bush to NBA star LeBron James, while linebacker Bryce Boettcher asked if he was Adrian Peterson.

“I was like 2 when that happened,” said offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky, highlighting the generational gap in sports knowledge. Linebacker Dariel Djabome was one player who recognized Bush but couldn’t immediately recall his name.

Reggie Bush made history at USC, becoming a two-time All-American and a two-time Pac-10 Player of the Year. He is one of only eight players to have won a Heisman Trophy, making USC the program with the most winners in NCAA Division I football.

In the 2005 season, Bush had a remarkable performance, running for 1,740 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns, while also contributing 478 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. His ability to return kicks, including a memorable punt return for a touchdown, showcased his versatility and skill on the field.

He was later drafted second overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft, where he amassed over 10,000 all-purpose yards and scored 58 touchdowns over an 11-season career. Bush won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.

The video clip showing current players struggling to identify Bush has gained significant attention on social media. Many fans expressed disappointment over the players’ lack of familiarity with one of college football’s greatest stars. One user remarked, “This hurts my soul,” while another said it was “criminal” that the players did not recognize Bush.

Fans pointed out that these college seniors are typically around 21 years old, meaning they were born around the time Bush was winning the Heisman. The gap in recognition highlights how different the landscape of sports fandom has become for younger athletes.