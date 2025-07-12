Sports
Curry Hints at Warriors Signing Veteran Al Horford
San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors may soon add veteran big man Al Horford to their roster. Warriors star Stephen Curry stirred speculation on Thursday during a press conference when he praised Horford, saying, “He’s a champion, great player. When… if, when all that stuff happens, I’ll talk about it.”
Horford, who is 39 years old, is currently a free agent after spending the last seven seasons with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are seemingly willing to let him walk following Jayson Tatum‘s injury and are in a retooling phase. Despite his age, Horford could significantly boost the Warriors, who finished last season with a 48-34 record but were eliminated in the playoffs.
Adding Horford to the Warriors would also align with Curry’s goal of winning another championship before his career ends. “Curry sounds optimistic about Horford joining the Warriors for next season,” said a league insider. Horford’s playoff experience, with 197 postseason games under his belt, could be invaluable as the team’s core ages.
In the last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. His ability to shoot over 39 percent from beyond the arc since returning to the Celtics in 2022 demonstrates his consistent value. This makes him a fitting addition to the Warriors as they navigate a changing frontline, especially after losing Kevon Looney.
Though the Warriors are still sorting out Jonathan Kuminga’s future and have not officially signed Horford yet, insiders believe the transition could happen soon. Warriors’ management is reportedly interested in bringing the seasoned player on board to enhance their chances of a deep playoff run next season.
