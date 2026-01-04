Sports
Curry Passes Garnett as Warriors Defeat Nets
Brooklyn, NY — On Monday night, Stephen Curry scored 27 points in a game against the Brooklyn Nets, helping the Golden State Warriors secure a victory and marking a significant milestone in his career.
With a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, Curry surpassed Kevin Garnett on the NBA career scoring list, moving into 21st place with a total of 26,072 points. He finished the game shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-12 from beyond the arc.
This achievement comes shortly after Curry became the 22nd player in NBA history to surpass 26,000 career points during a previously played game against the Dallas Mavericks. During that game, he also showcased his offensive skills by scoring 10 consecutive points in the third quarter.
Curry’s next targets on the scoring list are Hall of Famers John Havlicek and Paul Pierce, as he is 319 points away from passing Havlicek and 321 points from Pierce.
The Warriors’ victory over the Nets was their fourth win in five games, snapping Brooklyn’s three-game winning streak. Curry’s performance was a testament to his scoring prowess as he continues to play at a high level, averaging 28.8 points per game this season despite challenges earlier in the campaign.
After the game, Curry expressed gratitude for the support he has received from fans and teammates throughout his career. The Warriors gave him the encouragement needed to reach yet another milestone in his illustrious career.
As he continues to break records on the court, Curry remains dedicated to his legacy off the court as well. Recently, Davidson College, his alma mater, honored him by renaming an exit ramp near the school as the Stephen Curry Interchange, acknowledging his contributions to college basketball.
This dedication illustrates how Curry has remained connected to his roots while achieving greatness in the NBA. His accomplishments continue to inspire many aspiring athletes.
