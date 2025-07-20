Curtis Sliwa Gains Ground in NYC Mayoral Race Despite Criticism

New York, New York — Curtis Sliwa, the Republican mayoral candidate and founder of the Guardian Angels, is gaining traction in the city’s competitive electoral landscape. According to a recent Harris poll, Sliwa is polling at 22%, close behind frontrunners Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo, who are at 26% and 23%, respectively.

Sliwa, known for his signature red beret, believes he has a clear path to victory. “You guys always say follow the numbers. In a four-way race, I have a path to victory because people actually like me and they have problems with the others,” he stated in a recent interview.

Despite trailing significantly in fundraising, with only $169,000 compared to Mayor Eric Adams‘ $1.5 million, Sliwa’s grassroots campaigning in the boroughs has caught the attention of many New Yorkers. He has focused on engaging directly with voters rather than courting big donors in the Hamptons.

Sliwa claims that business leaders in New York are making a mistake by overlooking him. He intends to enhance crime prevention, cut taxes, and eliminate what he deems ineffective government bureaucracies. “Big business is hedging its bets and moving to Florida, Texas, even Tennessee,” Sliwa remarked, urging the city’s power brokers to give him more respect.

In his campaign, he offers ideas such as maintaining crime-fighting measures and keeping Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch in her role, calling her “a saint in a cauldron of corruption.” His pro-business stance and working-class roots draw contrast against other candidates like Mamdani, who he argues would drive New York toward socialism.

Furthermore, Sliwa confirmed he is not considering stepping out of the race. “No one is going to bribe me from leaving the race,” he insisted, even stating that if elected, he would retire his beret, a symbol of his long-standing identity.

As the mayoral election approaches, with voting scheduled for November 4, Sliwa’s campaign will continue to focus on addressing rising crime and supporting local businesses. His determination and dynamic style could potentially shift the dynamics of the city’s political landscape.