Politics
Curtis Sliwa Gains Ground in NYC Mayoral Race Despite Criticism
New York, New York — Curtis Sliwa, the Republican mayoral candidate and founder of the Guardian Angels, is gaining traction in the city’s competitive electoral landscape. According to a recent Harris poll, Sliwa is polling at 22%, close behind frontrunners Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo, who are at 26% and 23%, respectively.
Sliwa, known for his signature red beret, believes he has a clear path to victory. “You guys always say follow the numbers. In a four-way race, I have a path to victory because people actually like me and they have problems with the others,” he stated in a recent interview.
Despite trailing significantly in fundraising, with only $169,000 compared to Mayor Eric Adams‘ $1.5 million, Sliwa’s grassroots campaigning in the boroughs has caught the attention of many New Yorkers. He has focused on engaging directly with voters rather than courting big donors in the Hamptons.
Sliwa claims that business leaders in New York are making a mistake by overlooking him. He intends to enhance crime prevention, cut taxes, and eliminate what he deems ineffective government bureaucracies. “Big business is hedging its bets and moving to Florida, Texas, even Tennessee,” Sliwa remarked, urging the city’s power brokers to give him more respect.
In his campaign, he offers ideas such as maintaining crime-fighting measures and keeping Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch in her role, calling her “a saint in a cauldron of corruption.” His pro-business stance and working-class roots draw contrast against other candidates like Mamdani, who he argues would drive New York toward socialism.
Furthermore, Sliwa confirmed he is not considering stepping out of the race. “No one is going to bribe me from leaving the race,” he insisted, even stating that if elected, he would retire his beret, a symbol of his long-standing identity.
As the mayoral election approaches, with voting scheduled for November 4, Sliwa’s campaign will continue to focus on addressing rising crime and supporting local businesses. His determination and dynamic style could potentially shift the dynamics of the city’s political landscape.
Recent Posts
- Christie Brinkley Opens Up About Her New Memoir and Life Lessons
- Scottie Scheffler Reflects on Tiger Woods Ahead of British Open
- Typhoon Wipha Hits Hong Kong, Displacing Hundreds and Downgrading Warnings
- Curtis Sliwa Gains Ground in NYC Mayoral Race Despite Criticism
- Tim Wellens Addresses UAE’s Rumored Blacklist in Cycling
- Bryson DeChambeau Advocates Timing for Faster Golf Rounds
- Palmeiras Sells Richard Ríos to Benfica for €30 Million
- Chris Gotterup Aims for Glory at British Open After Scottish Win
- Bronx Zoo’s World of Darkness Exhibit Reopens After 16 Years
- Rebuilding the Friendship: McGinley and Clarke Reflect on Golf’s Legacy
- Israeli Historian Claims Actions in Gaza Meet Genocide Definition
- Ohio State Fair Introduces Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Eggs
- Poppi Agrees to $8.9 Million Settlement Over Health Claims
- Judo Coach Blames JetBlue for Permanent Eye Injury From Hot Coffee Spill
- Alison Sweeney Embraces Life Away from Hollywood in Exclusive Interview
- Lois Boisson Reaches First WTA Final in Hamburg
- UN Report Accuses Rwanda of Supporting Rebel Group in DRC Conflict
- Jess Carter Resigns from Social Media Amid Racial Abuse Accusations
- Rory McIlroy Shines, But Scottie Scheffler Leads British Open at Portrush
- Scottie Scheffler Leads at 2025 Open Championship Final Round