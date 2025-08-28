Entertainment
Curvy Breaks Down After Nicole’s Elimination on Top Chef VIP 4
MIAMI, Fla. – Curvy was visibly upset after the elimination of her teammate Nicole on Monday’s episode of Top Chef VIP 4. In a moment of heartbreak, Curvy sought comfort from her fellow competitors.
Following Nicole’s departure, Curvy turned to her new allies in the competition, Lorena and Celinee, who make up the ‘Team Peluseadas.’ While the competition heats up, the emotional dynamics between the chefs add another layer to the show.
During an emotional interview, Curvy noted, “I didn’t expect to feel this way. Nicole and I had built a strong friendship, and losing her is tough.” Her tears reflected the strength of the bonds formed in the kitchen.
As the season progresses, viewers can expect more challenges and personal stories from the contestants. The bond among the ‘Team Peluseadas’ appears to be a source of strength as they navigate the competition together.
The show has captivated audiences with its blend of culinary skill and personal stories, making for an engaging viewing experience.
