Business
CVS Reports Strong Earnings, Raises Profit Outlook Amid Pharmacy Gains
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health Corporation reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday, prompting a revised profit outlook driven by robust performance in its retail pharmacy and insurance units.
The company announced net income of $1.02 billion, or 80 cents per share, compared to $1.77 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had anticipated earnings around 74 cents per share. CVS has raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2025 to between $6.30 and $6.40 per share, an increase from its previous estimate of $6 to $6.20.
CEO David Joyner attributed the positive results in part to the ongoing recovery efforts at Aetna, CVS’s insurance subsidiary. In an interview, Joyner described the progress at Aetna as a “multi-year recovery effort,” noting the need for continuous improvement in their Medicare plans.
Despite the upbeat news, the company acknowledged challenges within its health services segment. CVS seeks to navigate through these difficulties by implementing cost-cutting measures and adjusting its geographic presence, particularly in the Pacific Northwest.
CVS’s retail pharmacy operations generated $33.58 billion in sales during the quarter, showing significant growth attributed to higher prescription volumes and customer traffic. However, this division also faced reimbursement pressure that tempered overall performance.
The insurance sector’s revenue climbed to $36.26 billion, fueled by an increase in demand as more Medicare Advantage patients sought care after pandemic-related delays. However, the insurance unit’s medical benefit ratio rose to 89.9%, slightly higher than the previous year, reflecting increased medical costs.
The overall financial outcomes surpassed Wall Street projections, highlighting a positive trend for CVS’s three business segments, which all reported revenue above expectations set by analysts.
As CVS moves forward, the company remains focused on enhancing its services and expanding its market reach to sustain growth in a competitive healthcare environment.
